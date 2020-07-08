Cooling off in the pool? Tips for swimming safely during this heatwave

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York is on track to tie the record for the longest heatwave with 8 days of temperatures above 90 this week.

Jumping in the pool is a great way to stay cool but did you know drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death in children under the age of 4?

Pool Safely is a national public education campaign that works with partners around the country to reduce child drownings and entrapments in swimming pools and spas.

The organization is sharing safety tips for parents to keep their children safe around pools.

• Parents should always watch children when they’re in or near water. Don’t leave them unattended. This can be a tag-team effort. Designate an official “Water Watcher”, an adult tasked with supervising kids. That should be their only task – they shouldn’t be reading, texting, or on their phone. But have a phone close by in case you need to call for help. Even if a lifeguard is around, parents and caregivers should still be taking responsibility.

• Teach children how to swim. Swimming is not only fun, it’s a lifesaving skill.

• Teach children to stay away from the drain. Children’s hair, limbs, jewelry or bathing suits can get stuck in a drain or suction opening. When using a spa, be sure to locate the emergency vacuum shutoff before getting in the water. Pool Safely suggests to never enter a pool or spa that has a loose, broken or missing drain cover.

• Install proper fences, barriers, alarms and covers – they can be lifesaving devices. Fences should be at least four feet high and surround the pool or spa on all sides. You should also make sure the fence is not climbable for children. Installing a door alarm and keeping pool covers in working order are also preventative.

• Learn CPR. Pool Safely says bystanders are often the first to administer first aid to a drowning victim. CPR classes are often available through many hospitals, community centers, or through the American Red Cross.

To take the pledge and learn more about staying safe in and around the water, visit PoolSafely.gov.