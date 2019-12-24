Corbin, Blewitt raise money for ‘On My Team 16’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York Sports celebrities tested their skills behind the bar at The Orange Crate for a good cause.

Patrick Corbin, Washington Nationals star pitcher, served as a celebrity bartender for the “On My Team 16” fundraiser.

Scott Blewitt from Baldwinsville was also on hand. He’s player in the Kansas City Royals organization.

Darius Joshua of NewsChannel 9 was also part of the event. It raised more than $2,500 for On My Team 16.