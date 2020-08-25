Corcoran grad slated for a mission to International Space Station

HOUSTON, TX (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse native Jeannette Epps, who graduated from Corcoran High School and Le Moyne College, has been chosen for a 2021 mission to the International Space Station.

NASA says Epps will be part of a 3-astronaut crew who will be the first operational crew aboard the Boeing Starliner spacecraft.

This will be Epps’s first time in space as it will for another crew member, Sunita William. A veteran of three space flights, astronaut Josh Cassada will round out the Starliner crew.

The exact launch date has not yet been set. The Boeing Starliner still needs to be certified for human space flight with an uncrewed orbital flight, then a test flight with a crew on board.

Epps earned a master’s degree in science and a doctorate in aerospace engineering at the University of Maryland.

