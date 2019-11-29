CoreLife Eatery in Camillus, grand opening

Closings
CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — CoreLife Eatery is opening its 60th location in Camillus. This will be the third location in the Syracuse area.

Doors will be open on November 29 from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. for its Grand Opening.

CoreLife Eatery is also partnering with Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital’s Upstate Foundation. Every Big Bowl sold, CoreLife will donate $5 to the organization.

