CoreLife Eatery set to kick off 21-day challenge

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — If you’re looking for a change, there is still time to sign up for the 21-day CoreLife Eatery challenge.

The popular Syracuse-based chain will kick off the challenge on January 22, with the goal of helping people develop healthier habits.

CoreLife also has new options available at their restaurant to help people get started.

“We have our ‘Choose 2’ program that has rolled out in DeWitt,” CoreLife’s community engagement director Meggan Camp said. “Gluten free mac & cheese, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, maple bacon brussel sprouts, and you can order a small version of any bowl and pair it with a soup or a side, and it’s an $8.45 price point. It’s a great value for your dollar, and you get filled up with great healthy food.”

By signing up for the challenge, you’ll get emails with encouragement, education and direction to think differently about eating.

