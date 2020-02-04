Cornell Chronicle reports Cornell student being tested for coronavirus

UPDATE: According to a Cornell University statement “the student did not reside on campus and is in isolation, safe and receiving ongoing care.”

At this time there are no confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus in New York State.

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – According to the ‘Cornell Chronicle,’ a Cornell student is being tested for the 2019 novel coronavirus. The Tompkins County Health Department website confirms that they have “evaluated an individual who meets the person under investigation criteria for the 2019 novel coronavirus.”

According to the Tompkins County Health Department, the individual is being monitored and isolated while samples are being sent to the Center for Disease Control. The student does not live on campus. They have reported that the risk is ‘low’ for residents and visitors to Tompkins County.

Cornell University has already taken steps to ban travel to China amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.

Governor Cuomo announcing a new hotline available for New Yorkers to call for information about the novel coronavirus: 1-888-364-3065.

