ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cornell University is working to demystify concerns about the coronavirus vaccines by giving people the chance to get their questions answered.

A virtual panel will talk about a number of key issues, like how the vaccines were developed, the differences between them, and understanding herd immunity. They will also answer viewer questions.

The event runs from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 12 via Zoom. Click here to register.