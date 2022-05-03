SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Cornell Law School professor says the leak of a draft decision distributed within the United States Supreme Court is “bad for the court.”

Monday evening, POLITICO obtained and reported a draft decision indicating the Supreme Court intendents to overturn Roe V. Wade, which would remove an American’s right to an abortion and leave the decision up to state governments.

Jared Carter, the associate director at Cornell Law School First Amendment Clinic, says the Supreme Court is shielded and secret intentionally to keep politics out of it.

“What we have is an unprecedented breach of the court’s normal process,” said Carter.

“I’d be speculating as to the motive,” Carter said, “but certainly politics seems a likely or plausible possibility.

He added: “I don’t think it’s an accident it was this issue which has so divided the country and, in many ways, divided the court.”

Carter said edits have likely been made to the draft since it was written, but feels the final result being similar is “possible, perhaps likely.”