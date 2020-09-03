Cornell reports 39 COVID-19 cases, some students suspended

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cornell University Thursday announced it is dealing with a cluster of 39 COVID-19 cases and expects that number to grow.

The University said the cluster was traced by the Tompkins County Health Department to “…student gatherings where masks were not worn nor physical distancing observed.” This is according to a letter that was sent to the campus community from Provost Michael Kotlikoff and Vice President for Student and Campus Life Ryan Lombardi.

Cornell says 36 of the infected students are part of a group of student athletes. The letter did not specify what particular sport.

The University says those students are in isolation and being supported, and their contacts are also in isolation to prevent further spread.

However, the administrators say the students involved are being dealt with.

While we do not publicly discuss individual student sanctions, be assured that this type of irresponsible behavior and disregard for others in our community has been dealt with through significant consequences, including suspension and being banned from campus; we will not shy away from continuing to impose such sanctions where appropriate. All of us share a responsibility to conduct ourselves in ways that do not put others at risk, and we cannot allow the actions of a few to ruin the possibility of an in-person semester and risk the health and safety of our community. Message to Cornell community from Provost Michael Kotlikoff and Vice President for Student and Campus Life Ryan Lombard.

The University says it hopes everyone can learn from this incident and follow county health and Cornell directives for staying safe.

