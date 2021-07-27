Cornell research partnership helps families fighting opioids

FILE – This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of prescription oxycodone pills in New York. U.S. health officials are again warning doctors against abandoning chronic pain patients by abruptly stopping their opioid prescriptions. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services instead urged doctors Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, to share such decisions with patients. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A partnership anchored by the Cornell Cooperative Extension is helping families fight opioid misuse. Their research is dialing in on what they consider a remarkable outcome.

We at Cornell and the Cornell Cooperative Extension are working in partnership with family drug treatment courts to look at how interventions to support parents and children who are struggling with opioid misuse are affecting families and child outcomes. Laura Tach – Associate Professor, Cornell

Tach is part of the team studying devastating data on an out-of-control problem for about three years now.

“Children of all ages are being affected by the opioid epidemic, ranging from newborns all the way up to teenagers,” she said.

Tach says their research found one in 12 New Yorkers is impacted directly or through a family member.

They also found increases in opioid misuse and child maltreatment from 2006 – 2016 in Central New York, the Finger Lakes, and the Southern Tier.

Tach believes the problem is twofold. One factor is the supply of synthetic drugs. The other driver lies within the community itself.

“We’re also seeing this increase happen in places that have economic and social dislocations that are kind of fueling despair and distress,” Tach said.

The good news is, their research may have found a solution with a two-generation approach:

“You focus not only on the individual in isolation who is struggling with opioid misuse, but also the family members that are connected to them.” Laura Tach

It’s a full-family plan the local Family Treatment Court uses. With an emphasis on family and parenting skills, it’s working.

They focus on the strengths that every family has and the potential that they have rather than focusing on deficits. Laura Tach

The research is ongoing, but Tach hopes it can lay the groundwork for other healthcare professionals.

“They’re increasingly likely to be reunited with their family at the end,” she said.

The research also revealed many people need more support with their transition.

The research partners plan to work with the Cornell Cooperative Extention in New York City to look at programs in more urban, diverse communities.