Cornell researchers use mapping tool to track demographic and health-related vulnerability for NYS counties

ITHACA, NY (WSYR-TV) – Social distancing is key during the age of COVID-19. According to researchers at Cornell University, several rural Upstate New York counties’ health care infrastructure could suffer if there is a local outbreak. Counties across New York State are affected in different ways by the COVID-19.

“North Country has a totally different situation than New York City. Central New York has a different situation. We operate as one state, but we also have to understand variations,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Researchers from the Cornell Program on Applied Demographics recently studied that substantial variation across New York State’s 62 counties, focusing on the vulnerability of their populations if there was a localized COVID-19 outbreak.

They examined health and demographic risk factors including age and living arrangements and the prevalence of underlying health conditions among county residents. Researchers say those risks have the potential to compromise local health and social service infrastructures at peak transmission.

The mapping application and data created by the demographers shows up-to-date data on COVID-19 testing, positive cases, and vulnerability.

Here are the key takeaways according to the researchers:

While the Metro NYC area has borne the brunt of NYS’s crisis, the parts of the state that are likely to be most vulnerable are in rural Upstate, particularly in the Adirondack and Chautauqua regions. While the overlap between demographic and health vulnerability is not strong, there are several counties that rank in the riskiest quartile on both measures, including Allegany, Chenango, Clinton, Orleans, and Seneca. By contrast, several counties rank relatively low on both indices, with Kings, Lewis, New York, Orange, Putnam, Richmond, Rockland, Tompkins, and Westchester counties ranking in the bottom-quartile on both measures.

According to Warren Brown, Ph.D., Central New York ranks low on vulnerability, on demographic and underlying health, so the cause for alarm on these indicators is not as great.

Here is a link to the interactive mapping tool, to track the data.

