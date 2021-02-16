Cornell scientists playing key role on new Mars rover set to land this week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NASA, and the Cornell University community, is watching closely the space agency’s latest rover set to land on Mars Thursday afternoon.

The rover, named Perseverance, will look for evidence of ancient life and collect soil and rock samples at a part of Mars just north of its equator known as Jezero Crater — the site of an ancient river.

As part of the mission, Cornell University scientists are working on a number of aspects critical to its success, from stereo cameras, to weather instrumentation and ground-penetrating radar.

Alexander Hayes is a Cornell astronomy professor and co-investigator for Perseverance’s Mastcam-Z.

“Very excited, cannot wait to see that first image come down,” he tells NewsChannel 9.

Hayes and his team first pitched the camera proposal nearly a decade ago.

The mission finally lifted off from earth last July bound for the Red Planet.

“We’re not going to ask where’s the water on Mars or was this location habitable, we’re directly attacking the question of did Mars have life,” Hayes says.

Hayes and his team could not be together for the launch because of the pandemic, and won’t be together for the landing either. They also won’t be in the same room to run this operation.

He explains, “The past six months have been a whirlwind of activity while the rover is on its way to Mars in figuring out exactly how do we run the remote operations. How do we get all the software on our home computers? How do we ensure that we’re ready when we land on Mars?”

The past week they’ve been really finalizing algorithms and preparing to operate the rover.

The ultimate goal is for Hayes and his team to use the most sophisticated camera ever on a Mars rover to search for the right samples to eventually bring back to earth, a first for a mars mission.

Sample science, Hayes calls it, is the gift that keeps on giving.

“The samples that came back with the astronauts from the moon in the 1970s is actually happening today. And that works is being done by scientists who weren’t even born when those samples were collected,” he tells NewsChannel 9.

However, it will take NASA two more missions and about another decade before those samples will make it back to Earth.

Watch the full, raw interview with Hayes below: