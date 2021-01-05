Cornell to fell more than 1,700 ash trees infested by beetle

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — An invasive insect that kills ash trees is prompting Cornell University to fell 1,700 of the trees on its lands in a step it says will visibly alter the appearance of the campus. The trees infested by the emerald ash borer will be felled between January and the end of March and include trees on and off-campus.

The invasive species bores under a tree’s bark and kills most infested ash trees within four years. According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), the first infestation of the emerald ash borer in the state was discovered in Cattarugus County in 2009.

The university says it is felling the trees to manage safety concerns and limit property damage. It has treated a smaller number of high-value ash trees on its lands with pesticides and is fundraising to plant replacements for the felled trees.