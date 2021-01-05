Cornell to fell more than 1,700 ash trees infested by beetle

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Emerald_ash_borer_taking_a_toll__Your_St_0_20180530224835

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — An invasive insect that kills ash trees is prompting Cornell University to fell 1,700 of the trees on its lands in a step it says will visibly alter the appearance of the campus. The trees infested by the emerald ash borer will be felled between January and the end of March and include trees on and off-campus.

The invasive species bores under a tree’s bark and kills most infested ash trees within four years. According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), the first infestation of the emerald ash borer in the state was discovered in Cattarugus County in 2009.

The university says it is felling the trees to manage safety concerns and limit property damage. It has treated a smaller number of high-value ash trees on its lands with pesticides and is fundraising to plant replacements for the felled trees.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected