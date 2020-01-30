Cornell University banning travel to China due to coronavirus

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cornell University has put travel restrictions in place due to the coronavirus threat.
In a letter to the campus community, Cornell’s Provost said that it is not permitting any travel to mainland China, given the recommendations from the CDC.
Students who are currently in China will be supported.
The restrictions will be lifted when Cornell’s International Travel Advisory and Response Team removes China from the elevated-risk destination list.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Nwora scores 37, leads No. 6 Louisville past BC 86-69
- Mooney’s 16th double-double, bench propel Irish past Deacons
- WATCH: Cold overnight with more sun for Thursday
- Fugitive of the Week: Corey Dandrich
- USCMA signed into law, considered victory for Trump administration
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App