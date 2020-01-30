Cornell University banning travel to China due to coronavirus

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cornell University has put travel restrictions in place due to the coronavirus threat.

In a letter to the campus community, Cornell’s Provost said that it is not permitting any travel to mainland China, given the recommendations from the CDC.

Students who are currently in China will be supported.

The restrictions will be lifted when Cornell’s International Travel Advisory and Response Team removes China from the elevated-risk destination list.

