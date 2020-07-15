Cornell University begins COVID-19 testing for students returning to campus in fall

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students living in the Ithaca area can schedule a COVID-19 test ahead of their return to the Cornell campus.

As part of Cornell University’s plan for the fall semester, all undergraduate, graduate, and professional students who reside in or return for on-campus classes are required to get tested for COVID-19 prior to returning. They will also need to participate in period testing

They are doing this testing program in collaboration with Cayuga Health System.

Students who are currently in the Ithaca area should start to schedule their summer testing now.

Tests can be scheduled through the Cayuga Health portal and students will also be able to register through the student Re-Entry Checklist, which will be given in the next few days.

The first testing clinic will be held on July 16. Students are being encouraged to register for testing as soon as possible.

The summer testing clinics will operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Fischell Band Center, which is located at 141 Kite Hill Drive in the parking lot of Schoellkopf Stadium.

The time for these testing clinics to be open is currently 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. but could be adjusted during the summer.

The clinic will be open on the following days:

July 16

July 21

July 23

July 28

July 30

August 4

August 6

August 11

August 13

August 18

August 20

August 25

August 27

September 1

Students who are not in the Ithaca area and plan to live in off-campus housing should register for their testing clinic before their arrival to Ithaca.

Students who are not in the Ithaca area and plan to live in on-campus housing will receive more information from Housing & Residential Life as part of move-in, whether they arrive prior to or during the regular move-in days. There is no need for these students to schedule their testing at this time.

After September 2, all members of the Cornell community will have to be tested on a regular basis. All students and employees will be required to participate in ongoing surveillance testing throughout the fall semester.

Students will be notified of their scheduled tests through the Daily Check website. They will receive instructions on how to register at one of the several locations that will be on campus and when the test must be done by.

Once a student is in Ithaca, if they feel ill or have any reason to believe they may be at risk for COVID-19, they should contact Cornell Health at (607) 255-5155.

Before leaving for Ithaca, students should seek testing for COVID-19 at their homes. Even if a student takes a test right before coming to Ithaca, they will still be required to follow the initial and ongoing testing requirements.

Students returning to Ithaca in the fall should make every effort to quarantine for 14 days before their intended arrival.