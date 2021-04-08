Cornell University Police looking for missing student

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Cornell University freshman has been reported missing by a parent, and now Cornell University Police are asking for the public’s help.

Shawn N. West, 18, was last seen on Cornell’s north campus on April 6, but has not been seen since.

West is 5’11”, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. There is no description of the clothing he was wearing when he was last seen.

The photos above are of West, and the one in the mask is the most recent photo.

Anyone with information about West’s whereabouts is asked to contact Cornell University Police at (607) 255-1111 or via email at CUP-inv@cornell.edu.