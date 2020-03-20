Closings
Cornell University suspends commencement, new date not announced

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to the public health crisis caused by COVID-19, Cornell University announced on Friday they are suspending their commencement ceremony.

In a post on the University’s website, Cornell announced they will have a commencement, but it will not be during Memorial Day weekend. 

In the release, Cornell could not confirm a new date or location for the commencement ceremony, but they did say it would take place in Ithaca.

The University also says they are committed to finding creative ways for students who are not able to attend commencement to fully participate virtually.

Below is their full statement:

