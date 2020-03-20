ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to the public health crisis caused by COVID-19, Cornell University announced on Friday they are suspending their commencement ceremony.
In a post on the University’s website, Cornell announced they will have a commencement, but it will not be during Memorial Day weekend.
In the release, Cornell could not confirm a new date or location for the commencement ceremony, but they did say it would take place in Ithaca.
The University also says they are committed to finding creative ways for students who are not able to attend commencement to fully participate virtually.
Below is their full statement:
More from NewsChannel 9:
- State assessment tests suspended for the rest of the school year
- Cornell University suspends commencement, new date not announced
- US-Mexico, US-Canada borders closing at midnight to non-essential travel
- Six new cases of coronavirus reported in Onondaga County
- Onondaga County: Possible COVID-19 exposure at local vision center
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App