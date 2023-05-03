FULTON N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After Sunday’s crash Brady Niver’s mother took to Facebook to share her son’s story.

Fellow wrestlers, teammates and others in the sports world quickly offered their support for Niver, a Junior on the Fulton Wrestling team. Including a special message from his idol.

“It’s going to be a fight and there’s a lot of people that are supporting you,” four-time NCAA Wrestling Champion Yianni Diakomihalis said.

Brady’s mother posted to Facebook Tuesday saying, “Today he is Yianni Diakomihalis!! He doesn’t lose!”

“When you see something happening to someone involved in such a small community like that, such a tightly knit community like that it draws people towards it,” Diakomihalis said. “Everyone kind of puts down the school to school rivalries and it’s like let’s really stand behind this kid and do everything we can.”

Social media flooded with messages of love and strength for Brady, many using #BradyStrong.

“I think it’s awesome to see, I think it speaks to the character of people that have wrestled, currently do or are involved with it,” Diakomihalis said. “It’s going to be a hard battle but we all believe in him.”

Teammates and even opponents now united.