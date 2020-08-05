Corning and Steuben County work together on police reform

CORNING, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The city of Corning and Steuben County recently came together to launch a police reform and reinvention collaborative.

City and county officials announced the move in relation to a June executive order by Governor Cuomo following the death of George Floyd. The order requires chief executives of local governments to bring together the head of the local police agency and community stakeholders to develop a plan for police reform.

Steuben County Sheriff James Allard said, “Hold the mirror up to ourselves and say what can we do better? How can we better serve our communities? That’s what everyone in the core working group is engaged in and that’s what we’re all invested in. We all know that we can do things better.”

Police forces must adopt a plan by April 1 of next year to be eligible for future state funding.