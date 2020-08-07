Corning Museum of Glass gives NewsChannel 9 a live demo

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CORNING, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — WIth many upstate New York businesses slowly reopening their doors, the Corning Museum of Glass is also welcoming visitors. But if you can’t make it, we’ve got you covered! The museum offered up a live demonstration for NewsChannel 9 viewers on Friday morning. Click the player to take a look.

Watch Eric Golfschmidt work with glass:

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected