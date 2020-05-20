Live Now
Corning Police and Fire departments distribute masks

by: Ariel Salk

Posted: / Updated:

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Corning distributed thousands of cloth face masks today in Denson Park.

The City of Corning Police and Fire departments passed out the free masks in a makeshift drive-thru in the park.

“The community has been very excited, some people are having difficulty in finding masks, so this is an opportunity for us to help them out in their time of need,” said City of Corning Fire Chief Brad Davies.

The masks were provided by FEMA through the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and are reusable.

“Prior to this, we have actually been doing home deliveries for residents that were not able to get out and get a mask,” Davies said.

Steuben County arragned for the city to recive the masks.

“We would like to thank Steuben County for arranging for us to receive these masks and our Firefighters and Police Officers for distributing them to the community,” said City Manager Mark Ryckman.

