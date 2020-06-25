Coronavirus hospitalizations in NY drop below 1,000

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the first time since mid-March, the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York is below 1,000.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday morning that the number had fallen to 996.
“Together we bent the curve. And we aren’t stopping now. Wear a mask. Keep 6 feet apart. Wash hands. Stay smart. #NewYorkTough,” Cuomo wrote on Twitter.
