Coronavirus Response Live: Nursing Home safety, Unemployment, future of schooling system

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that early indications note the majority of new cases are older people who are not essential workers, meaning they should be at home most of the time. He also spoke about the concern was the risk of infection for essential workers that went to work and rode public transportation.

Nursing Homes are also a top concern for the state. Former Governor George Pataki calling this week for an independent probe into nursing home policies with several state nursing homes seeing dozens of cases and deaths.

Unemployment continues to be a major issue for a vast number of New Yorkers, including business owners. A labor lawyer speaks on the concerns for employees who could soon be returning to work.

Governor Cuomo also tasked school districts with coming up for a long-term plan for distance education in the event something like the current pandemic happens again.

Coronavirus Response Live is a weekly segment highlighting the issues surrounding coronavirus in New York State.