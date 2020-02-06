Coronavirus scams on the rise

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The coronavirus has alarm bells ringing and scammers are hoping they’ll be able to gain access to personal data as people search for information on the illness.
The Better Business Bureau is warning people about emails and websites promoting tips and helpful products. They are actually looking to steal private data.
If you get anything unusual, don’t open it and delete it immediately.
Also make sure to ignore online offers for vaccinations.
Another tip is to make sure the anti-malware and anti-virus software on your computer is up to date.
Experts say that hackers are tapping into the fear and urgency linked to global issues or natural disasters. They use these events as bait to target people.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Live Doppler 9 is a great tool that we are all fortunate to have
- California lawmaker proposes bill to require added safety system on commercial helicopters
- Women ask lawmakers for new sexual harassment protections
- Trees coming down on Erie Boulevard East part of Empire State Trail Project
- Relief from hidden cable TV fees: Consumer Reports
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App