Corporate bands battle it out at Rockin’ the Redhouse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Corporate bands rocked it out at the Landmark Theatre on Friday night.

This was all part of the Redhouse Art Center’s Rockin’ the Redhouse Benefit Concert.

Eight bands, including last year’s winner Defense Mechanism, from Lookheed Martin took part.

Local artists served as judges, including Maria DeSantis from Desantis Orchestra and Larry Luttinger from CNY Jazz Central.

Everybody had a great time, but there was a bigger message as well.

“While tonight is a fundraiser for Redhouse, one of the band members actually said to me, y’know, they want to install the face that the arts need support all year round,” said Samara Hannah, the executive director at Redhouse.

And everyone was a winner on Friday night.

