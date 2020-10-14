Cortland and Oneida counties announce multiple COVID-19 exposures

(WSYR-TV) — The Cortland and Oneida county health departments announced several potential COVID-19 exposures on Wednesday.
If you were at any of the locations listed below, during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days after you visited that location.
Wednesday, October 7:
- Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Cortland County DMV located at 112 River St. in Cortland
- Wore mask: Unknown
- Symptom monitoring period: through 10/21/20
Thursday, October 8:
- Time of exposure: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Planet Fitness located at 156 Clinton Ave. in Cortland
- Wore mask: Unknown
- Symptom monitoring period: through 10/22/20
Friday, October 9:
- Time of exposure: 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Applebee’s located at 856 State Route 13 in Cortland
- Wore mask: Unknown
- Symptom monitoring period: through 10/23/20
- Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Target located in Sangertown Square in New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: through 10/23/20
- Time of exposure: approximately 4 p.m. (less than 5 minute ride)
- Place of exposure: Centro Bus #124 to Sangertown Square
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: until 10/23/20
- Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 4:20 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Walgreens located at 1750 Genesee St. in Utica
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: until 10/23/20
- Time of exposure 4:20 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Price Chopper located at 1917 Genesee St. in Utica
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: until 10/23/20
Saturday, October 10:
- Time of exposure: 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Stone Lounge located at 128 Main St. in Cortland
- Wore Mask: Unknown
- Symptom monitoring period: through 10/24/20
- Time of exposure: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Target located in Sangertown Square in New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: through 10/24/20
Sunday, October 11:
- Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Target located in Sangertown Square in New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: 10/25/20
Monday, October 12:
- Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Rite Aid located at 405 Erie Blvd. West in Rome
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: 10/26/20
Tuesday, October 13:
- Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Boscov’s located in Sangertown Square in New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: 10/27/20
If symptoms of COVID-19 occur, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:
- Fever
- Cough
- Difficulty Breathing
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea
Click on the links for more news regarding Cortland and Oneida counties.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- SU trolley driver involved in collision that killed student placed on administrative leave
- GOP argues Barrett is qualified to serve on the Supreme Court; Dems worry she won’t be impartial
- Injury Report: Injured Bills “all improving” says McDermott
- Groundbreaking held for new indoor sports park in Clay
- Juneteenth becomes official public holiday in New York State
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App