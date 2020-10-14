Cortland and Oneida counties announce multiple COVID-19 exposures

(WSYR-TV) — The Cortland and Oneida county health departments announced several potential COVID-19 exposures on Wednesday. 

If you were at any of the locations listed below, during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days after you visited that location.

Wednesday, October 7:

  • Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Cortland County DMV located at 112 River St. in Cortland
  • Wore mask: Unknown
  • Symptom monitoring period: through 10/21/20

Thursday, October 8:

  • Time of exposure: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Planet Fitness located at 156 Clinton Ave. in Cortland
  • Wore mask: Unknown
  • Symptom monitoring period: through 10/22/20

Friday, October 9:

  • Time of exposure: 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Applebee’s located at 856 State Route 13 in Cortland 
  • Wore mask: Unknown
  • Symptom monitoring period: through 10/23/20
  • Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Target located in Sangertown Square in New Hartford
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom monitoring period: through 10/23/20
  • Time of exposure: approximately 4 p.m. (less than 5 minute ride)
  • Place of exposure:  Centro Bus #124 to Sangertown Square
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: until 10/23/20
  • Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 4:20 p.m.
  • Place of exposure:  Walgreens located at 1750 Genesee St. in Utica
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: until 10/23/20
  • Time of exposure 4:20 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Place of exposure:  Price Chopper located at 1917 Genesee St. in Utica
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: until 10/23/20

Saturday, October 10:

  • Time of exposure: 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Stone Lounge located at 128 Main St. in Cortland
  • Wore Mask: Unknown
  • Symptom monitoring period: through 10/24/20
  • Time of exposure: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Target located in Sangertown Square in New Hartford
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom monitoring period: through 10/24/20

Sunday, October 11:

  • Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Target located in Sangertown Square in New Hartford
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom monitoring period: 10/25/20

Monday, October 12:

  • Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Rite Aid located at 405 Erie Blvd. West in Rome
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom monitoring period: 10/26/20

Tuesday, October 13:

  • Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Boscov’s located in Sangertown Square in New Hartford
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom monitoring period: 10/27/20

If symptoms of COVID-19 occur, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Difficulty Breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Headache
  • Loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea

Stay Connected