SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Drivers will have to avoid Cortland Avenue on Syracuse’s south side beginning Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

A road reconstruction project will tie up the road for from South Avenue to Midland Avenue for about seven days, according to Mayor Ben Walsh. Cortland Avenue will be closed to all traffic during the milling and paving but will reopen at other times.

Detours will be provided and marked. Start and completion dates are contingent on the weather.