Cortland City Police Department to continue Shop With A Cop this season

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Cortland County_1527241368140.jpg.jpg

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland City Police Department is bringing back its Shop With A Cop event and this year, they’re helping more than twice as many kids.

Last year, Cortland’s Office of Community Oriented Policing said they were able to take 12 kids Christmas shopping for their first Shop With A Cop event. This time, they received 70 nominations! Although they can’t take everyone, they will be able to shop with 30 kids this year, thanks to multiple donations.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected