Cortland City Police Department to continue Shop With A Cop this season

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland City Police Department is bringing back its Shop With A Cop event and this year, they’re helping more than twice as many kids.

Last year, Cortland’s Office of Community Oriented Policing said they were able to take 12 kids Christmas shopping for their first Shop With A Cop event. This time, they received 70 nominations! Although they can’t take everyone, they will be able to shop with 30 kids this year, thanks to multiple donations.