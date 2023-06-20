CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People living in the Cortland City School District voted today on a new school budget which has officially passed after the previous budget proposal failed last month.

On May 16, voters weighed in on their local school district’s 2023-2024 budget and proposals and Cortland City School District and Waterloo Central School District budgets both failed.

The new budget vote passed with 67 percent with 608-291.

The previous vote failed by almost 100 votes and its the only area district to see its spending plan go down.

School leaders new plan has a smaller tax increase, just under two percent. However, now that it’s approved, 17 jobs have to be cut.

Voting was open until 9:00 p.m. at the school district office, the Cortlandville Municipal Garage, or Virgil Town Hall depending on their district.