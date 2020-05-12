Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | NY Forward - Regional Dashboard | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cortland Co: Possible public exposure alert

CORTLAND, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Health Department says customers at a city bagel shop may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The health department says an employee of the New York Bagel on 33 Main Street in Cortland tested positive.

Customers who were in the store on Friday, May 8 between 7:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. and Saturday, May 9 between 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days.

All employees at the shop were wearing masks.

The health department says New York Bagel will remain closed for two weeks.

