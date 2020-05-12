Cortland Co: Possible public exposure alert

CORTLAND, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Health Department says customers at a city bagel shop may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The health department says an employee of the New York Bagel on 33 Main Street in Cortland tested positive.
Customers who were in the store on Friday, May 8 between 7:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. and Saturday, May 9 between 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days.
All employees at the shop were wearing masks.
The health department says New York Bagel will remain closed for two weeks.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- South Texas county to consider doling out $40M in COVID-19 aid to small border businesses
- Family Healthcast: Should you start going to your doctor’s appointments?
- Utica printing company improves PPE production
- Rochester man recovering after spending weeks on a ventilator
- Governor says NYS needs $61B from Congress
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App