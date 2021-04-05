Cortland Co. Sheriff’s arrest man for pointing gun at 3 children

MCGRAW, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cortland County Sheriff’s officers have arrested a Summerhill resident for pointing a gun at three children.

On February 22, 2021, just before noon, officers were called to McGraw Elementary School for a domestic investigation.

Officers learned that during the school’s winter break 30-year-old Bronson C. Marshall pointed a hand gun at three children while at a residence in the Village of McGraw.

An arrest warrant was issued for Marshall and on Saturday, police arrested him.

Marshall was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. He’s scheduled to reappear in the Town of Cortlandville CourtWednesday.