Cortland Co. Sheriff’s deputies warn of scam targeting people in Cortlandville

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies said a phone scam is going around and targeting neighbors in Cortlandville.

The suspects claim to be a family member or legal counsel for that family member who is in legal trouble.

They ask you to send money or gift cards to a specific address. Do not send money to an address you don’t recognize and if you don’t know the number, hang up.