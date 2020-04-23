Live Now
White House briefing
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Cortland Co. to furlough 50 to 75 county employees from May 1 to July 31

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cortland County said between 50 and 75 county employees will be furloughed from May 1 to July 31.

County Administrator Robert Corpora said that is because millions of dollars have been lost in revenue, mainly sales tax, as retailers are closed and as gas prices keep dropping.

Impacted employees will continue to receive health insurance benefits and will be eligible for unemployment benefits.

The list of furloughed employees is expected to be announced on Friday.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected