Cortland Co. to furlough 50 to 75 county employees from May 1 to July 31

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cortland County said between 50 and 75 county employees will be furloughed from May 1 to July 31.
County Administrator Robert Corpora said that is because millions of dollars have been lost in revenue, mainly sales tax, as retailers are closed and as gas prices keep dropping.
Impacted employees will continue to receive health insurance benefits and will be eligible for unemployment benefits.
The list of furloughed employees is expected to be announced on Friday.
