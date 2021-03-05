Cortland Code Enforcement finds multiple violations at house where large party was held in February

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An inspection by the City of Cortland Code Enforcement Office found multiple violations at a house that hosted a large gathering back on February 13.

The house at 70 Tompkins Street was inspected on March 2, and during the inspection, many violations were found, including some that are considered “imminent hazards,” which include electrical issues, lack of fire extinguishers, missing and disabled smoke detectors, structural issues, blocked egress paths, unsafe railings, and holds in the wall. Because of these violations, the house was deemed unlivable, and residents have until 6 p.m. on March 5 to leave the location. The rental permit for the property has been suspended, as well.

Students in good standing who live at the residence have been offered alternate accommodations by SUNY Cortland Residence Life.