Cortland Common Council addresses SUNY Cortland party

(WSYR-TV) — The Cortland Common Council took up the issue of an illegal off-campus house party near SUNY Cortland over the weekend.

Four SUNY Cortland students were charged after a noise complaint was investigated by police.

The students could face disciplinary measures from the SUNY Office of Student Conduct.

SUNY Cortland President Erik Bitterbaum said the party was just hours after he announced rising cases.