Cortland Common Council addresses SUNY Cortland party

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — The Cortland Common Council took up the issue of an illegal off-campus house party near SUNY Cortland over the weekend.

Four SUNY Cortland students were charged after a noise complaint was investigated by police.

The students could face disciplinary measures from the SUNY Office of Student Conduct.

SUNY Cortland President Erik Bitterbaum said the party was just hours after he announced rising cases.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected