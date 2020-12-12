Cortland community donations help police buy toys for 70 kids

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Cortland Police Department is going to be able to give toys to more children than it ever has before.

Last year, Cortland’s Office of Community Oriented Policing said it was able to take 12 kids Christmas shopping for their first Shop With A Cop event.

This year, 70 nominations were sent to the department. Earlier this week, Cortland Police announced it selected 30 of those 70 kids. The department uses donation money to help make the event happen.

Friday, something special happened. Generous donations from the community helped raise enough for all 70 kids to get presents this holiday season.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected