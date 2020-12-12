CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Cortland Police Department is going to be able to give toys to more children than it ever has before.
Last year, Cortland’s Office of Community Oriented Policing said it was able to take 12 kids Christmas shopping for their first Shop With A Cop event.
This year, 70 nominations were sent to the department. Earlier this week, Cortland Police announced it selected 30 of those 70 kids. The department uses donation money to help make the event happen.
Friday, something special happened. Generous donations from the community helped raise enough for all 70 kids to get presents this holiday season.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- First COVID-19 vaccine authorized for use in the United States
- US/Canada border to remain closed through Jan. 21
- Protest erupts after Oklahoma police shoot, kill homeless man allegedly armed with knife
- US carries out second execution this week; Alfred Bourgeois put to death
- Cortland community donations help police buy toys for 70 kids
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App