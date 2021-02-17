Cortland community voices concern over student party

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Members of the Cortland community spoke out against a recent college party Tuesday night at a virtual Common Council meeting.

“I understand we are a college town. This is a college community. We thrive off of it because the students give us business. On the other hand, my mother and my father and my grandfather and my children, their lives are priceless,” said resident James Knight.

This past weekend, Cortland Police broke up an off-campus party with nearly 100 students, and none wearing masks. Four people were arrested and suspended, but officers estimate that 75 people still have not been identified.

A spokesperson for the college says they expected their numbers to jump at the start of the semester since they are testing often, but they, too, are concerned about those 75 partygoers still out there who could be potentially spreading the virus. SUNY Cortland has doubled its surveillance testing, trying to stop the virus from spreading further.

A community member called for more action from the college and eve the removal of President Erik Bitterbaum. But the SUNY Cortland spokesperson rebutted that statement saying the president is not to blame. The college is doing what it can to keep students in check.

The Communications Director for SUNY Cortland says they have disciplined more students than they have in the past — expelling, suspending, and banning nearly 500 students from campus in the last year.

The mayor of Cortland also gave a stern warning to anyone in the community that if COVIID rules are broken, they won’t get away with it.