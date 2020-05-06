Cortland County auto dealers opening under strict guidelines

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Effective Wednesday, May 6, 2020, auto dealerships in Cortland County are able to conduct business under strict guidelines.

The most important of which is maintaining social distancing and wearing a facemask or face covering as long as Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order is in effect. If an individual doesn’t have a facemask or face covering, and they are not supplied one by the dealer, they won’t be able to enter the dealership.

A spokesperson for the Cortland County legislature goes on to say: At this time it is recommended that high-risk customers, such as individuals with serious health problems or immune-compromised conditions be scheduled. Otherwise, customers may drop in subject to guidelines outlined in the release.

The entire release can be read below.