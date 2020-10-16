Cortland County DA’s Office wins conviction in rape case

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County DA’s Office has won a conviction in a rape case.
Raymond Cole, 59, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday for the following:
- Rape in the first degree
- Assault in the second degree
- Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree
- Unlawful imprisonment in the first degree
On May 30, 2019, Cole held a woman captive in the basement of his home on Brown Avenue in Cortland. He injected her with bath salts and raped her. He then locked her in a closet pantry in the basement.
The victim was hospitalized for several days and placed into a medically induced coma and life support.
After his convictions, Cole was sentenced to the following:
- 20 years determinant, with 10 years post-release supervision, for rape in the first degree
- Seven years determinant, with 10 years post-release supervision, for assault in the second degree
- Three-and-a-half to seven years for criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree
- Two to four years for unlawful imprisonment in the first degree
All of these sentences will run concurrently with one another.
