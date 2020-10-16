Cortland County DA’s Office wins conviction in rape case

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(Cortland County DA’s Office)

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County DA’s Office has won a conviction in a rape case.

Raymond Cole, 59, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday for the following:

  • Rape in the first degree
  • Assault in the second degree
  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree
  • Unlawful imprisonment in the first degree

On May 30, 2019, Cole held a woman captive in the basement of his home on Brown Avenue in Cortland. He injected her with bath salts and raped her. He then locked her in a closet pantry in the basement.

The victim was hospitalized for several days and placed into a medically induced coma and life support.

After his convictions, Cole was sentenced to the following:

  • 20 years determinant, with 10 years post-release supervision, for rape in the first degree
  • Seven years determinant, with 10 years post-release supervision, for assault in the second degree
  • Three-and-a-half to seven years for criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree
  • Two to four years for unlawful imprisonment in the first degree

All of these sentences will run concurrently with one another.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected