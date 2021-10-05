Cortland County firefighters working to clear culvert pipes after heavy Monday night rain

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After Monday night’s heavy rain, Cortlandville Firefighters are working with the Town of Cortlandville Highway to clear a clogged culvert pipe on West River Road. Several pipes were clogged throughout Cortland County due to the rain.

According to the fire department, West River Road remained closed as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday while crews clear the culvert pipe. Local, state and county highway crews have been working through the night to clear roadways after damage from the rain.





The fire department reported several storm-related calls that the Cortland County Department of Emergency Response and Communications handled and provided resources for. They also assisted other fire departments to mitigate damage and manage emergencies.

People are advised to check storm drains and culvert pipes near their properties during the rainy fall months to make sure they are clear of debris.