CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A drug takeback event will happen in Cortland County on Saturday at two locations. The event is hosted by Cortland Area Communities That Care.
Medications can be turned in at the following locations:
Homer Town Hall
31 North Main Street
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Cortlandville Fire Department
999 Route 13
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Homer Police Department and Cortland County Sheriff’s Department will be assisting at both locations.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- $50M building challenge announced in New York to combat climate change, create jobs
- Storm Team Academy: Do we have equal amount of day and night on the equinoxes?
- Pro Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers dies at 77
- Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week
- Cortland County holding drug takeback event September 26
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App