Cortland County holding drug takeback event September 26

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A drug takeback event will happen in Cortland County on Saturday at two locations. The event is hosted by Cortland Area Communities That Care.

Medications can be turned in at the following locations:

Homer Town Hall

31 North Main Street

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cortlandville Fire Department

999 Route 13

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Homer Police Department and Cortland County Sheriff’s Department will be assisting at both locations.