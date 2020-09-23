Cortland County holding drug takeback event September 26

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Cortland County_1521081318704.jpg.jpg

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A drug takeback event will happen in Cortland County on Saturday at two locations. The event is hosted by Cortland Area Communities That Care.

Medications can be turned in at the following locations:

Homer Town Hall
31 North Main Street
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cortlandville Fire Department
999 Route 13
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Homer Police Department and Cortland County Sheriff’s Department will be assisting at both locations.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected