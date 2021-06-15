Cortland County hosting ‘Back 2 Work’ job fair on Tuesday

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Those looking for work in Cortland County are encouraged to attend the ‘Back 2 Work Job Fair’ on Tuesday, June 22 at the SUNY Cortland Ice Arena.

The Cortland County Business Development Corporation in conjunction with the Cortland Works Career Center and the Cortland Chamber of Commerce are looking to connect perspective employees with nearly 40 businesses in the county.

“As we continue to emerge from the pandemic, one of the biggest challenges currently facing our employers is finding workers. There are many factors impacting the workforce, and the hope with this job fair is to let perspective employees know there are many opportunities available to them.” BDC executive director Garry VanGorder

The fair will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Job seekers should bring multiple copies of resumes as there are dozens of job openings in a range of industries. Admission is free and all attendees are asked to wear face coverings.

For more information, call the Cortland Career Center at 607-756-7585.