Cortland County issues travel advisory until 12 p.m.

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cortland County Sheriff Mark E. Helms has issued a travel advisory for Cortland County until noon on Thursday, December 17, 2020, warning that hazardous weather will make travel difficult. Heavy snow accumulations throughout Cortland County have been reported, especially in the Southern part of the county.

The advisory, however, does not restrict travel. If you must travel, please be careful and make sure your vehicle is cleaned off completely to improve visibility.