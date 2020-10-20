Cortland County man accused of sex abuse against two children back in 2015

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Town of Scott man has been arrested on child sex abuse charges that date back to 2013.

Cameron M. Sallis, 23, of Scott, has been charged with two counts of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the 1st Degree. It is alleged that between 2013 and 2015, Sallis had inappropriate contact on multiple occasions over the two year period with two victims at an undisclosed location in the Village of Homer and an undisclosed located in the Town of Homer.

Sallis was remanded to the Cortland County Jail on $1,250 cash bail.

