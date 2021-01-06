Cortland County offering COVID-19 vaccine to those in Phase 1a of the vaccination program

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic beginning Tuesday, Jan. 12 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cortland County office building.
The vaccine is only available to people who are eligible as part of phase 1a of the program. They include:
- High-risk hospital and federally qualified health center staff
- Primary medical care providers
- EMS personnel
- Medical examiners and coroners
- Funeral workers who have direct contact with infectious material and bodily fluids
- Agency staff and residents in congregate living situations run by New York State
- Dentists
- School nurses
- All frontline, high-risk public health workers who have direct contact with patients
- Patient care or other staff in a position where they have direct contact with patients
- Health care workers at testing sites
- All outpatient/ambulatory frontline, high-risk health care providers who give direct in-person patient care or other staff in a position where they have direct contact with patients, such as receptionists, of any age. This will include but is not limited to, hospital and community-based ambulatory care, primary care, outpatient behavioral health services, phlebotomists, physical and occupational therapists, and specialty clinics including dialysis centers.
The health department says you need to book an appointment on its website. If you have any questions, contact 607-756-3415.
