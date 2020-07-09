Cortland County planning comeback amid COVID-19

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cortland County is planning a major comeback amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

We want to look back on this, and I hope people do, as something that was successful and an example of how governments and communities can work together to make good things. Garry Van Gorder — Executive Director of the Cortland County Business Development Corporation

Cortland County Comeback is a campaign to rally the community to support each other and local businesses as people continue to find their way during this pandemic.

Several organizations and surrounding communities have all come together to create this campaign that will help educate people about the reopening process as well as promote local spending and pride in Cortland County.

“Just the fact that we had all of those communities and the Chamber of Commerce sign up to be apart of this is a great indicator that we all need to work together to bring our county back to where we think it needs to be,” said Van Gorder.

This group will highlight local business owners, their products and services, along with telling stories about the businesses and how they’ve been impacted by the pandemic.

This is all to promote Cortland County and give people something to look forward to, something to be proud of as we move forward.

We are the smallest county in the five-county Central New York region. But, we really do believe that Cortland County contributes a lot to the economic success of the region… We’re just trying to get people excited about getting back to some sense of normalcy. Garry Van Gorder — Executive Director of the Cortland County Business Development Corporation

According to a press release, the Cortland County Comeback campaign “will also serve as a centralized hub for information about reopening phase progression, including safety protocols enacted by local businesses and any changes to business operations.”

To kick off the comeback, kids of all ages can participate in Cortland County’s first art contest. Coloring pages designed in the shape of Cortland County will be given to local businesses and families can stop in to pick one up.

The theme of the first contest is “My County Landmarks.” One winner will be chosen from each municipality and their art will be turned into a decal sticker and displayed in restaurant and shop windows.

Local businesses that want to participate should contact cortland@sdamktg.com to get coloring pages and more information.

The campaign will also be highlighting local business owners, their products or services and their stories. To be considered for a Business Spotlight story, email cortland@sdamktg.com.

