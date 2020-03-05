Cortland County preparing for coronavirus, no confirmed cases yet

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Public Health Department has reported that there are no known cases of coronavirus in the county as of Thursday.

Officials said that the county and the health department are working closely with local agencies to ensure that preparations are in place.

As of Thursday, residents who return from countries who have the disease and have no symptoms have been asked to do a self-quarantine at home for 14 days.

“There is much misinformation right now in the public forum,” said Cathy Feuerherm, the director of Public Health. “And we want the public to know about the practical measures they can take to protect themselves and their families.”

The best and most effective way, according to Feuerherm, is to wash your hands with soap and water.

Here are other steps you could take:

Avoid touching eyes, nose, mouth with unwashed hands

Cover coughs, sneezes using a tissue or the crook of your elbow

Wash hands after using a tissue; throw tissue away

Stay home if you’re sick

For more information, check the CDC’s website by clicking here.