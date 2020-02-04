Cortland County recyclables to be sent to landfill after fire at plant

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some big changes in recycling procedures are coming to neighbors in Cortland. A plant that handles the county’s recyclables in Broome County was destroyed by a huge fire, sharply raising the fees.  

To handle the higher costs,  Cortland County is temporarily sending recycled materials to its landfill.

Cortland County did get permission from the state DEC.

Since a fire on January 3 at the Town of Apalachin plant, the recycling landscape is also changing. Many items once considered recyclable, like glass containers, are now considered waste because of changes in overseas markets, so don’t put glass containers in recycling bins. Instead, repurpose them in your home, or take them to the recycling center. 

There is no word yet on how long Cortland County will have to landfill recyclable material.

