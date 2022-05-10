CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In an attempt to resume normal service and get more drivers into buses, Cortland County has announced sign-on bonuses for new drivers.

The county is looking to hire both part-time and full-time drivers and will provide all the necessary training to earn a commercial driver’s license (CDL). There is a $1,500 sign-on bonus for CDL drivers and a $1,000 bonus for driver trainees who graduate with their CDL.

Because of a driver shortage, Cortland County has been forced to reduce some bus options. From May 9 to May 13, Route 5 will not be in operation. Route 5 moves through McGraw, Solon, Cincinnatus, Willet, Marathon, and Cortland.

If you want to apply to be a driver in Cortland County, you can visit workatfirst.com or call Cortland County Transit at (607) 758-3383.