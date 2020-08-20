Cortland County releases more guidance on gyms, fitness centers

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Gyms and fitness centers in Cortland County can reopen starting August 24 as long as they meet certain requirements.
Fitness centers will need certification of proper ventilation. The county said gyms should operate with MERV-13 or greater filtration.
Classes will be by reservation only and capacity cannot exceed 33 percent.
All gyms will need to schedule a local health department inspection of the facility before — or within 14 days after — opening.
This applies to all gyms and fitness centers, including those in hotels, offices and colleges to name a few.
For access to all of the guidance documents, click here.
